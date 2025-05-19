Chief Minister Chairs Senate Meeting Of University Of Swat
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The 10th Senate meeting of the University of Swat was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Higher Education Department officials, and other Senate members attended the session.
The meeting reviewed the university’s annual report for 2023–24 and progress on previous Senate decisions.
The draft of the University of Swat Statutes 2024 was discussed and referred to a committee for further review. A six-year Strategic Plan (2024–30) was also presented, with the Chief Minister directing the Higher Education Task Force to refine the proposal.
Highlighting educational reforms, Gandapur announced an increased scholarship fund to benefit more students and stressed prioritizing high-enrollment departments.
"Public universities should focus on market-driven disciplines," he stated.
Under the Ehsaas Rozgar Program, he instructed a special business loan quota for graduates, noting their potential to utilize such schemes effectively.
Infrastructure development was also a key agenda item.
The chief minister called for proposals to introduce futsal facilities in 10 provincial universities in the next budget.
Additionally, he ordered the construction of a guest house, auditorium, and indoor gymnasium in the university’s girls’ hostels and emphasized boosting the Hotel Management department.
Vice-Chancellor’s updates revealed 9,059 BS, 756 MPhil/MS, and 315 PhD students currently enrolled, with over 18,000 in affiliated colleges. Ranked 10th provincially by Times Higher Education, the university has forged national and international academic collaborations.
The chief minister reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing higher education accessibility and quality across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
