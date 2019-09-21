UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Changes Deputy Commissioner Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 16 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:06 PM

Chief Minister changes Deputy Commissioner Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday changed the deputy commissioner Lahore for not taking timely measures in anti-dengue campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday changed the deputy commissioner Lahore for not taking timely measures in anti-dengue campaign.

A notification has been issued in this regard. The Chief Minister had expressed displeasure over sub-standard sanitation and cleanliness arrangements, dilapidated conditions of roads, encroachments and for not taking timely measures for eradicating the dengue in Lahore and directed to improve the situation. Earlier, deputy commissioner Rawalpindi has also been removed from his post for not taking timely measures for eradicating dengue.

He would not tolerate any leniency in anti-dengue campaign, Usman Buzdar warned. He said that people were affecting with dengue and the officers were sitting in their offices so that this attitude would not be tolerated.

He said that he was answerable to Allah Almighty and people of the province. Now the action would be taken against those who show slackness in public welfare projects and no concession would be given to anyone in this regard.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Post From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

42 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

42 minutes ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.