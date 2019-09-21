Chief Minister changes Deputy Commissioner Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday changed the deputy commissioner Lahore for not taking timely measures in anti-dengue campaign

A notification has been issued in this regard. The Chief Minister had expressed displeasure over sub-standard sanitation and cleanliness arrangements, dilapidated conditions of roads, encroachments and for not taking timely measures for eradicating the dengue in Lahore and directed to improve the situation. Earlier, deputy commissioner Rawalpindi has also been removed from his post for not taking timely measures for eradicating dengue.

He would not tolerate any leniency in anti-dengue campaign, Usman Buzdar warned. He said that people were affecting with dengue and the officers were sitting in their offices so that this attitude would not be tolerated.

He said that he was answerable to Allah Almighty and people of the province. Now the action would be taken against those who show slackness in public welfare projects and no concession would be given to anyone in this regard.