Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Condoles Death Of Gen (retd) Rahimuddin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condoles death of Gen (retd) Rahimuddin

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condoled the death of former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. (retd) Rahimuddin and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condoled the death of former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. (retd) Rahimuddin and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In a condolence message, the CM termed Gen.

(retd) Rahimuddin a professional soldier who diligently performed his duties as Governor of Sindh and Balochistan provinces and played an exemplary role to maintain peace in Balochistan.

The CM also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

