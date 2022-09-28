UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Felicitates Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Slaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi felicitates Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Slaman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has felicitated Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on the nomination as the first Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and extended good wishes to him.

In a statement, the CM expressed the hope that Saudi Arabia would touch new heights of development under the leadership of PM Muhammad Bin Salman.

Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is a statesman and the Saudi economy and defence would be further strengthened under his leadership, he added.

The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would also be bolstered, he said and added that the Saudi royal family has rendered invaluable services for islam and Muslims.

