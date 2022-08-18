UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Grieved The Death Of Religious Scholar Haji Obaid Raza's Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi grieved the death of religious scholar Haji Obaid Raza's wife

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of religious scholar Haji Obaid Raza's wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of religious scholar Haji Obaid Raza's wife.

The chief minister also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the bereaved family members.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear the irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Wife May Family

Recent Stories

Finnish Prime Minister Ready to Take Drug Test Aft ..

Finnish Prime Minister Ready to Take Drug Test After Party Video Sparked Debate

38 seconds ago
 Erdogan Intends to Discuss With Putin Results of H ..

Erdogan Intends to Discuss With Putin Results of His Talks in Lviv

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence the death ..

Chief Minister Punjab offers condolence the death of famous cartoonist Irshad Ha ..

2 minutes ago
 Nishtar Medical University 'Purchase committee' me ..

Nishtar Medical University 'Purchase committee' meets to review buying process o ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to release RS 3 mln to each rain-affect ..

Sindh govt to release RS 3 mln to each rain-affected district for relief activit ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notice to ECP on PTI's ..

Islamabad High Court serves notice to ECP on PTI's appeal

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.