LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of religious scholar Haji Obaid Raza's wife.

The chief minister also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and sorrow with the bereaved family members.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs to bear the irreparable loss.