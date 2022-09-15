Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi grieved over death of Sardar Maqsood Leghari

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former district Nazim Dera Ghazi Khan Sardar Maqsood Leghari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former district Nazim Dera Ghazi Khan Sardar Maqsood Leghari.

In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

He said that Sardar Maqsood Leghari was their long time colleague. The late Maqsood Leghari was a notable personality of his native area DG Khan and his political as well as social services will always be remembered, he stated.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs.