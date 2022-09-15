UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Grieved Over Death Of Sardar Maqsood Leghari

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi grieved over death of Sardar Maqsood Leghari

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former district Nazim Dera Ghazi Khan Sardar Maqsood Leghari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former district Nazim Dera Ghazi Khan Sardar Maqsood Leghari.

In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family.

He said that Sardar Maqsood Leghari was their long time colleague. The late Maqsood Leghari was a notable personality of his native area DG Khan and his political as well as social services will always be remembered, he stated.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan May Family

Recent Stories

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation ..

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout

31 seconds ago
 Texas Governor Says Dropped Off Over 100 Migrants ..

Texas Governor Says Dropped Off Over 100 Migrants at Vice President Harris' DC R ..

33 seconds ago
 Imran reiterates demand for early election

Imran reiterates demand for early election

34 seconds ago
 End of COVID-19 pandemic 'in sight': WHO

End of COVID-19 pandemic 'in sight': WHO

38 seconds ago
 Lockheed Martin Delivers 'Most Powerful' Laser to ..

Lockheed Martin Delivers 'Most Powerful' Laser to Pentagon - Statement

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says Tentative Unions-Railroads Deal to Allo ..

Biden Says Tentative Unions-Railroads Deal to Allows Industry to Operate Effecti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.