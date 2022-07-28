Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held a video link meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday in which matters of mutual interest, political and administrative issues and public welfare programs were discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held a video link meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday in which matters of mutual interest, political and administrative issues and public welfare programs were discussed.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others were also present, said a handout issued here.

Punjab-based development schemes and the plan of action for timely solutions to public problems also came under discussion. Imran Khan instructed to resume Ehsaas Program, Sehat Insaf Card and other welfare initiatives without delay.

Such programs should be continued without further delay to provide necessary relief to the common man, he stressed.

Chief Minister Ch. Parvez Elahi vowed that such initiatives will be promoted in Punjab and added that all possible measures will be taken to provide relief to the people.

Meanwhile, former CM Usman Buzdar called on Chief Minister Ch. Parvez Elahi and felicitated him on electing as chief minister.

Former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser also met Chief Minister Ch. Parvez Elahi at his office and congratulated Ch. Parvez Elahi on assuming the charge of the chief minister.