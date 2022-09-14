Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurates TEVTA projects

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurated three projects of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurated three projects of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that 43 buses of Rs.620 million had been given to 37 TEVTA institutions including 12 buses that had been handed over to institutions situated in south Punjab. This would facilitate the students in their daily movement, he added. The best machinery had been provided in Kasur Institute of Leather Technology, built with 20.44 million rupees, to train 380 students on modern lines, he added.

Best-trained manpower in leather technology was in demand not only in Pakistan but worldwide, the CM noted and hoped that the production of quality leather products would significantly increase exports.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi stated that the upgradation of the Institute of Blue Pottery Development and the construction of a new building had cost 210 million rupees to train 800 students with state-of-the-art machinery and infrastructure to impart the latest skills in ceramics.

The students, trained in these institutions, would bring laurels home with their skills. They should learn modern skills, along with formal education, as skilled workers had become a requirement of every industry, he added.

The Punjab government was providing facilities to attract the new generation towards it, he concluded.

Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, Chairperson TEVTA Mamoon Tarar, MPAs namely Rana Shahbaz and Taimur Lali, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary industries, Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and others attended the event.