Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inspects flood fit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inspected the flood-affected areas of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan through aerial view, after conducting a ground visit.

The irrigation secretary briefed about the relief activities.

The CM directed to speed up the relief activities, adding that the supply of food items should be continued to the affected people while ensuring every possible help to the people in need, said a handout issued here.

Earlier, CM Pervaiz Elahi was given briefing while leaving for a visit to the flood-hit areas of south Punjab. He was apprised about medical camps and relief activities in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister issued directions for expediting rehabilitation of the flood affectees.