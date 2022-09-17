Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi offers condolence

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of MNA Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari at Gulberg and offered condolence over the death of his father Sardar Maqsood Leghari former District Nazim Dera Ghazi Khan

The CM offered Fateha for the forgiveness of the soul and prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family.

The CM stated that he had a relationship of respect and honour with the late Sardar Maqsood Leghari.

Parvez Elahi said that the services of Sardar Maqsood Leghari for the construction and uplift of DG Khan will always be remembered.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Asad Ullah Khan were also present.

