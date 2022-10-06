UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Offers Condolences

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi offers condolences

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident on the Indus Highway near Hyderabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident on the Indus Highway near Hyderabad.

The CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. In the hour of sorrow, we are with the bereaved families of the deceased and share their grief equally, he said and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

