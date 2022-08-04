Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi pays tributes to Police martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid rich tributes to police martyrs saying that they have penned a new history of selfless bravery by sacrificing their lives to protect the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid rich tributes to police martyrs saying that they have penned a new history of selfless bravery by sacrificing their lives to protect the people.

In a statement issued on Thursday on Police Martyrs Day, the chief minister expressed solidarity with the heirs of police martyrs. Taking care of the families of police martyrs is a collective responsibility and the Punjab government will continue to use every resource for this purpose, he said.

"The Police Martyrs' Day is an occasion to remember the sacrifices of brave police jawans and the martyrs will always live in our hearts," he concluded.