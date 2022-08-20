Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi pays tribute to Rashid Minhas

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has paid glowing tribute to the bravery of martyred PAF pilot Rashid Minhas who sacrificed his life for the motherland

In his message on the 51st Martyrdom Day, the CM lauded that Rashid Minhas gave away his life but did not let any harm come to the prestige and dignity of his country.

The death of a martyred harbingers the longevity of a country, he added.

The CM extolled Rashid Minhas for being a beacon light and a symbol of pride for every generation. He acknowledged that the martyrs of Pakistan Air Force set remarkable examples by giving great sacrifices for the defence of their dear homeland.