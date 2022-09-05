Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan armed forces and said that armed forces have set countless examples of bravery on every front which will always be remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan armed forces and said that armed forces have set countless examples of bravery on every front which will always be remembered.

In his message on Defence and Martyrs Day, he said that the day is a unique chapter in the history of Pakistan, adding that officers and soldiers of the armed forces thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy. There is no other example in history of such bravery of the Pakistan armed forces who gave a befitting response to the enemy, he said and added that martyrs are still alive in the hearts of the nation.

The CM said that the martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the defence of the homeland are the pride of the nation. The entire nation expresses complete solidarity with the martyrs and their families and salutes the 'Ghazis' for their courage and bravery, he added.

The people of the country and the brave armed forces of Pakistan are united for national security, he said, asserting that Pakistan has the best army in the world, which is fully capable of dealing with any aggression.

"Today, we have to reiterate our determination that even the sacrifice of life will not be avoided for the defence of the country" he said.