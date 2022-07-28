UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Receives Guard Of Honour

Published July 28, 2022

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi receives guard of honour

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent upon his arrival at CM Office on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent upon his arrival at CM Office on Thursday.

The chief minister inspected the guard of honour and asked the staff to diligently perform their duties.

Former Federal minister Moonis Elahi, MPAs including Raja Basharat, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad,Rafaqat Gillani, Ali Abbas Shah, Umer Farooq, Muhammad Rizwan, Principal Secretary to CMMuhammad Khan Bhatti, parliamentarians and other high officials were also present.

