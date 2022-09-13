Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeks report about rape of differently-abled girl

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the rape of a 10-year-old differently-abled girl in the Basti Chirag Shah area of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the rape of a 10-year-old differently-abled girl in the Basti Chirag Shah area of Lahore.

He has directed the arrest of the accused and maintained that the perpetrator of the crime deserves severe punishment under the law.