Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi takes notice of throwing abandoned corpses on roof of Nishtar Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of throwing abandoned corpses on the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan and sought a report from the secretary specialized healthcare and medical education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of throwing abandoned corpses on the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan and sought a report from the secretary specialized healthcare and medical education.

He ordered to hold an inquiry and said that strict disciplinary action should be taken against the responsible. An inhumane act has been committed by throwing dead bodies on the roof, he said.

The inquiry should be completed soon to determine the responsible and should be punished, he concluded.