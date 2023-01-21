UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Vows To Make Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab A Vibrant Institution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the Punjab government has laid the foundation to make Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab, a vibrant institution so that it could play a vigorous role with the requirements of modern era

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the Punjab government has laid the foundation to make Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab, a vibrant institution so that it could play a vigorous role with the requirements of modern era.

Director Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab Asghar Abdullah called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM Office in, on Saturday. He apprised the CM about the performance of Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab and other related affairs.

CM Parvez Elahi underscored that literary and intellectual persons play a pivotal role in the development of a healthy society.

He said that state-of-the-art book warehouse and book display centre would be established for Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab adding that literary cafe and conference hall of latest technology would also be established.

The CM said that literary workshops and internship programmes would be organised for students. He directed to publish special edition for the students and complete e-reader project at the earliest and directed to transform ancient building of Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab, being guarantor of 73 years old glorious traditions, into a literary heritage.

