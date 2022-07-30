Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi grieved over loss of lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to falling the wall of a mosque in Jhelum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to falling the wall of a mosque in Jhelum.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.

He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration about the incident.