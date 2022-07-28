UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Seeks Report Of The Triple Murder Case In Dera Ghazi Khan

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 09:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of the triple murder case in Dera Ghazi Khan and sought a report from the IG police.

He has directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured and further actionbe taken by bringing the accused under the grip of the law while ensuring that the bereavedfamily is provided justice.

