Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi takes notice of an attack on the PTI workers in the area of Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi taking notice of an attack on the PTI workers in the area of Sheikhupura, has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to ensure early arrest and stern legal action againstthe accused. He also directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.