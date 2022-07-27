UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Takes Notice Of An Attack On The PTI Workers In The Area Of Sheikhupura

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi takes notice of an attack on the PTI workers in the area of Sheikhupura

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi taking notice of an attack on the PTI workers in the area of Sheikhupura, has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi taking notice of an attack on the PTI workers in the area of Sheikhupura, has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to ensure early arrest and stern legal action againstthe accused. He also directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab Sheikhupura From Best

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet endorsed decisions of the Economic ..

Federal cabinet endorsed decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee of the ..

26 seconds ago
 Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results - 1st update

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results - 1st update

18 minutes ago
 Federal govt has no intention to implement Governo ..

Federal govt has no intention to implement Governor's Rule in Punjab: Javed Lati ..

18 minutes ago
 It's high time for judicial reforms, legislation t ..

It's high time for judicial reforms, legislation to safeguard democracy & consti ..

22 minutes ago
 46 criminals among 4 POs held

46 criminals among 4 POs held

22 minutes ago
 Australia's Stannard wins Tour de Wallonie

Australia's Stannard wins Tour de Wallonie

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.