UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the overturning of a boat near Sehwan Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to the overturning of a boat near Sehwan Sharif.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said that the Punjab government is with the bereaved families in their hour of sorrow and is an equal participant in the grief of the bereaved families.

