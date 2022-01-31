Chief Minister chides opposition for its political behaviour

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the people were amazed at how the opposition leaders involved in corruption cases were teaching honesty to the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the people were amazed at how the opposition leaders involved in corruption cases were teaching honesty to the nation.

In a statement issued, the CM said that lecturing by the opposition was equivalent to the idiom 'example is better than precept', he did not practise what he preached.

' Meanwhile, the government would continue to wage a crusade against corruption, he said.

Opposition leaders were now a picture of impassivity as they continued to use every opportunity for their mundane political goals, he said. The lust for power runs in their veins instead of any blood, he maintained. Their political behaviour was disappointing and the nation would not forgive the opposition for its irresponsible behaviour, the CM added.