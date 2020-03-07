UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Chief Sardar Usman Buzdar Offers Condolences

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 07:11 PM

Chief Minister Chief Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Tariq Javed, director of museum in Faisalabad.

In a condolence message on Saturday, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family.

