Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur orders robe into misuse of industrial land

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has taken notice of the alleged misuse of land allocated for industrial development in the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has taken notice of the alleged misuse of land allocated for industrial development in the province. He has directed the Chief Secretary to establish a task force to investigate the matter thoroughly.
A letter was issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, highlighting concerns that some of the land, previously purchased and allocated for industries by the government, remains unused or is allegedly being used for other purposes.
The letter emphasized that such misuse not only deviates from the original objective but also violates relevant rules and regulations.
To address this issue, the CM has instructed the formation of a task force comprising officials from the industries department, law department, and the board of Revenue.
The task force is to conduct a comprehensive review of the legal aspects of land acquisition, allocation, and documentation and present a viable action plan.
Additionally, the letter directed a full-scale audit of all land acquired for industrial purposes across the province. It called for a clear identification of any land being used for non-industrial purposes and an assessment of its legal status in accordance with existing laws and regulations.
The task force has also been tasked with consulting key stakeholders, including local administration, industry representatives, and affected landowners, to propose effective and legal solutions. If necessary, recommendations should be made for reclaiming misused land, initiating legal action, and imposing penalties. Wherever possible, plans should be developed to ensure that the allocated land is utilized for its original industrial purpose.
This directive reflects the provincial government’s commitment to promoting industrial development and ensuring transparency in land utilization.
