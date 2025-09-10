Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur lauds amendments in rules of business 1998 of KP Assembly

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, here on Wednesday, said that the recent amendments and reforms in the Conduct and Procedure Rules of Business 1988 of the Provincial Assembly mark a historic milestone in the province’s parliamentary history

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, here on Wednesday, said that the recent amendments and reforms in the Conduct and Procedure Rules of Business 1988 of the Provincial Assembly mark a historic milestone in the province’s parliamentary history.

He congratulated the members of the assembly and the people of the province on this achievement and expressed gratitude to all those who played a role in making the reforms possible.

The CM noted that the assembly’s rules of business had been amended after a long gap of 37 years.

These reforms, he said, have been introduced in line with the needs of the modern era and will help strengthen the parliamentary system. He expressed the hope that the reforms would not only remain on paper but also be implemented in letter and spirit.

Addressing a ceremony in the provincial assembly on Wednesday to mark the approval of the amendments, the Chief Minister emphasized that the core function of any assembly is legislation, as laws form the foundation of governance, safeguard people’s rights, and provide solutions to their problems.

He said that as elected representatives, lawmakers carry heavy responsibilities, adding that in this world positions may bring power and prestige, but in the hereafter they entail strict accountability.

The higher the office, he said, the greater the responsibility and accountability. “As human beings, as Muslims, as Pakistanis, and as public representatives, it is our duty to serve humanity with sincerity and fulfill our responsibilities in the best possible manner,” he remarked.

The CM urged legislators to make decisions and take steps that would be remembered positively in the future and to avoid actions that could later invite criticism.

He stressed that the essence of public representation lies in service to humanity. He also called for meaningful debate in the assembly, not only political criticism but also constructive suggestions to solve people’s problems.

He observed that discussions in assemblies are often limited to development projects, while people’s fundamental issues remain unresolved. He expressed his wish and expectation that legislative bodies should now focus more on lawmaking to address these core issues.

Highlighting the need for a broader vision, Gandapur said Pakistan urgently requires the promotion of a national mindset. He stressed the importance of becoming a self-reliant and dignified nation in line with the vision of the country’s forefathers, which demands placing national interests above personal and political gains.

“Unfortunately, in our country, personal and political interests have been placed above national interests, and the nation’s future has been put at stake for them,” he said.

“These narrow interests have pushed the country into debt, and indebted nations can never be truly independent nor make sovereign decisions.”

He concluded that Pakistan must stand on its own feet economically to achieve dignity and independence, and that the rule of law and supremacy of justice are essential for building a strong, self-reliant nation.