Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar Seeks Report On Lahore Bomb Blast

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:21 PM

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of Lahore bomb blast

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of Lahore bomb blast.CM Punjab sought records from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) B.A Nasir and also issued directives to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.According to information bomb blast occurred near Chober Ji.

Bomb was planted in Rukshaw which was completely damaged after bomb blast.Two people were injured in bomb blast. Injured have been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.According to eyewitnesses 2 more persons were seated in the rickshaw who were also critically injured.

.Deputy inspector general (DIG) Operations Lahore Ishfaq Khan has said that efforts are being made to ascertain the nature of bomb explosion.TR/NK5 lac children suffering from malnutrition in KPPeshawar, Mon 29, (Online): In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) five lac children are reported to be suffering from malnutrition.

Number of children affected by malnutrition has reached alarming proportion.

.According to experts 39 percent of children in province while 48 percent in tribal areas are suffering from malnutritionThe number of malnourished children in KPK has increased alarmingly.According to survey conducted in 2018 every 4th child out of 10 children is suffering from malnutrition in KPK.

Citizens say government-level measures are needed to combat malnutrition.Citizen also declared financial problems as one the basic reason of malnutrition.Due to malnutrition 17 percent children are weak in proportion to their stature while 51 percent suffer vitamin-A deficiency.

