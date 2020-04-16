UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah Visits Sukkur To Inspects Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:17 PM

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah visits Sukkur to inspects lockdown

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday reached here Sukkur to review the lockdown situation in the city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday reached here Sukkur to review the lockdown situation in the city.

The Chief Minister, himself drove the car and visited different areas of the Sukkur city to review the measures taken for lockdown by the district administration to effectively deal with the COVID-19.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh, Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar and other officers were campaigned the Chief Minister.

During the visit, he urged people to maintain social distancing adding that stay at home and support the efforts of the government in these tumultuous times.

He said a rapid response team was constituted to deal with the pandemic in every district of the province, responsible for identifying patients and conducting tests.

It is mention over here that almost all coronavirus patients at the Sukkur quarantine facility have recovered and been discharged after they tested negative twice.

