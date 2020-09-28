UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Committed To Development Of Balochistan: Zarkoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Chief Minister committed to development of Balochistan: Zarkoon

Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon Monday said the province was moving on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon Monday said the province was moving on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani.

He further added that Balochistan has abundant natural resources and therefore, has many opportunities for investment in different sectors such as minerals, energy, livestock, fisheries, tourism, and several others.

The BBoIT has taken innovative measures to highlight these opportunities, one of which is to arrange webinars for investors and the business community in different countries to deliver a positive image of Balochistan, he said.

He maintained that in the past, investors had to contact and approach various offices for the investment process including NOC registration, tax payments, land lease, etc.

To ease the process, the BBoIT has come up with a solution and provided all these facilities at their doorstep under one window operation through the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Cell, he added.

The Federal board of investment was going to organize a webinar for Japanese investors on Tuesday in collaboration with UNIDO, ITPO Tokyo, and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Farman Zarkoon will give a brief presentation on the potentials of Balochistan highlighting various development sectors, Government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Business Noc Tokyo Japan All Government BOI

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

56 minutes ago

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

1 hour ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago

US embassy to resume student visa services for Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner terms teachers as nation build ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.