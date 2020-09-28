Chief Minister committed to development of Balochistan: Zarkoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Executive Officer of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Farman Zarkoon Monday said the province was moving on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani

He further added that Balochistan has abundant natural resources and therefore, has many opportunities for investment in different sectors such as minerals, energy, livestock, fisheries, tourism, and several others.

The BBoIT has taken innovative measures to highlight these opportunities, one of which is to arrange webinars for investors and the business community in different countries to deliver a positive image of Balochistan, he said.

He maintained that in the past, investors had to contact and approach various offices for the investment process including NOC registration, tax payments, land lease, etc.

To ease the process, the BBoIT has come up with a solution and provided all these facilities at their doorstep under one window operation through the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Cell, he added.

The Federal board of investment was going to organize a webinar for Japanese investors on Tuesday in collaboration with UNIDO, ITPO Tokyo, and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Farman Zarkoon will give a brief presentation on the potentials of Balochistan highlighting various development sectors, Government initiatives, and investment opportunities.