Chief Minister complaint cell Vice Chairman calls on PUDA Chairman Malik Hamad Awan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Complaints Cell (PCMCC) Vice Chairman Nasir Salman called on Chairman Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) Malik Hamad Awan here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson, during meeting construction industry and local body elections were discussed. On the occasion, Nasir Salman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan recognizing the importance of the construction sector had given it the status of an industry. He said that there were 40 different sectors connected with the construction sector where more jobs would be created.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar also gave incentives to construction industry.

He said that local body elections need time and devolution of power would make public service possible.

PUDA Chairman Malik Hamad Awan said that construction of 35,000 apartments in Lahore under New Pakistan Housing would start soon.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Joint Secretary Malik Amanat Ali was also present on theoccasion