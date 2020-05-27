UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condemnes Murder Of Journalist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:06 PM

Chief Minister condemnes murder of journalist

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday condemned the murder of journalist Zulfiqar Mandrani in Jacobabaad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday condemned the murder of journalist Zulfiqar Mandrani in Jacobabaad.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over this tragic incident.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed thatmay Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength tothe family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

