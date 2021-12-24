UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condemns Attack At Check-post

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:28 PM

Chief Minister condemns attack at check-post

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a terrorist attack at security forces check-post in Kech area of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a terrorist attack at security forces check-post in Kech area of Balochistan.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fateh.

In his message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and stated that all the sympathies of the government are with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Punjab All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP F ..

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

5 minutes ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Pol ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

8 minutes ago
 PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setb ..

PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setback in KP local govt elections

12 minutes ago
 Greek Coast Guard Saves 90 Migrants Stranded on Is ..

Greek Coast Guard Saves 90 Migrants Stranded on Island, 7 Found Dead - Reports

1 minute ago
 China Says US Claims of Forced Labor in Xinjiang ' ..

China Says US Claims of Forced Labor in Xinjiang 'Fabricated'

1 minute ago
 Minister visits Sundas Foundation, meets thalassem ..

Minister visits Sundas Foundation, meets thalassemia child patients

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.