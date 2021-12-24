Chief Minister condemns attack at check-post

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a terrorist attack at security forces check-post in Kech area of Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned a terrorist attack at security forces check-post in Kech area of Balochistan.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fateh.

In his message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved families and stated that all the sympathies of the government are with the bereaved families.