Chief Minister Condemns Attack On Absar Alam
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:31 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned life attempt on senior journalist, Absar Alam.
In his message, the chief minister said it was a cowardice and highly condemnable act. He expressed solidarity with Absar Alam and prayed for his early recovery.