Chief Minister condemns attack on Absar Alam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned life attempt on senior journalist, Absar Alam.

In his message, the chief minister said it was a cowardice and highly condemnable act. He expressed solidarity with Absar Alam and prayed for his early recovery.