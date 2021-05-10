Chief Minister condemns attack on Al-Aqsa mosque

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned attacks on historic Al-Aqsa mosque worshipers and termed it the worst violation of human rights and all humanitarian norms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 )

In a statement issued here on Monday the CM regretted the Israeli forces barged into the Al-Aqsa mosque, during the holy month of Ramzan, and urged upon the international community to take immediate notice of Israeli brutalities.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded Palestinians and stressed upon the global conscienceto take immediate steps for the protection of Palestinians.