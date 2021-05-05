Chief Minister Condemns Attack On FC Personnel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:41 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on FC personnel at the Afghan border.
In a statement, the chief minister condoled the martyrdom of four FC personnel and extended sympathies to their families.
He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.