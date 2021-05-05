UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condemns Attack On FC Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 11:41 PM

Chief Minister condemns attack on FC personnel

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on FC personnel at the Afghan border

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on FC personnel at the Afghan border.

In a statement, the chief minister condoled the martyrdom of four FC personnel and extended sympathies to their families.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Chief Minister Punjab Border Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

35 seconds ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

1 hour ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker discusses cooperation with Costa Rican ..

2 hours ago

EU, UK Agree on Opening of Bloc's Diplomatic Missi ..

23 minutes ago

Merkel, Erdogan Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, Syria, ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.