Chief Minister condemns attack on FC personnel

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned attack on FC personnel at the Afghan border.

In a statement, the chief minister condoled the martyrdom of four FC personnel and extended sympathies to their families.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.