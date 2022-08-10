Chief Minister condemns attack on military convoy

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the suicide attack on the military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan and paid tributes to the martyred security officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly condemned the suicide attack on the military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan and paid tributes to the martyred security officials.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and added that the nation salutes the brave sons who laid down their lives for protecting the homeland.