Chief Minister condemns attack on police vans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemned the attacks on police mobile vans in Dera Ismail Khan and Karak and paid homage to the martyrs.

He extended sympathies to the heirs of the martyred officials and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The provincial government shared the grief of the bereaved families, he added.