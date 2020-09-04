UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condemns Attack On Security Forces In North Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned an attack on security forces in North Waziristan and paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred Lt. Nasir Hussain Khalid, Naik Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned an attack on security forces in North Waziristan and paid rich tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred Lt. Nasir Hussain Khalid, Naik Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Usman Akhtar.

In a message on Friday, he extended sympathies to their families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The brave sons of Pakistan have sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the country and the whole nation pays tribute to their immortal sacrifices, he added.

