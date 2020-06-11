UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condemns Attack On Security Forces Vehicle

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:32 PM

Chief Minister condemns attack on security forces vehicle

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned an attack on the vehicle of security forces in Miranshah, North Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned an attack on the vehicle of security forces in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

The chief minister paid tributes to the great sacrifice of two martyred jawans and extended sympathies to their heirs.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured Jawans.

Usman Buzdar said the brave sons, sacrificing their lives while defending the homeland, were prideof the nation.

Related Topics

Injured Attack North Waziristan Chief Minister Punjab Vehicle Miranshah Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

21 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

22 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.