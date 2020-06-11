Chief Minister condemns attack on security forces vehicle

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned an attack on the vehicle of security forces in Miranshah, North Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned an attack on the vehicle of security forces in Miranshah, North Waziristan.

The chief minister paid tributes to the great sacrifice of two martyred jawans and extended sympathies to their heirs.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured Jawans.

Usman Buzdar said the brave sons, sacrificing their lives while defending the homeland, were prideof the nation.