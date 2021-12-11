UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condemns Attack On Security Personnel In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

Chief Minister condemns attack on security personnel in Tank

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the attack on security personnel deputed on the security of polio workers in Tank, KPK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the attack on security personnel deputed on the security of polio workers in Tank, KPK.

Usman Buzdar paid homage to the policeman who was martyred in the incident.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members and said the government equally shares the grief of bereaved family.

The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Tank Family Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

Mohamed bin Zayed receives WHO Director General

2 minutes ago
 "Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

"Sitar Mehfil" held at Punjab Arts Council

2 minutes ago
 RPO chairs meeting; reviews crime situation

RPO chairs meeting; reviews crime situation

2 minutes ago
 Biden calls deadly tornadoes 'unimaginable tragedy ..

Biden calls deadly tornadoes 'unimaginable tragedy'

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of setting home ablaze

2 minutes ago
 Sarwar performs groundbreaking of Dedarr Bridge's ..

Sarwar performs groundbreaking of Dedarr Bridge's expansion in Chakri

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.