Chief Minister condemns attack on security personnel in Tank

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the attack on security personnel deputed on the security of polio workers in Tank, KPK.

Usman Buzdar paid homage to the policeman who was martyred in the incident.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members and said the government equally shares the grief of bereaved family.

The chief minister prayed for the early recovery of injured.