Chief Minister Condemns Blast In North Waziristan Area

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:52 PM

Chief Minister condemns blast in North Waziristan area

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday strongly condemned the blast near vehicle of security forces in Razmak area of North Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of captain and five security officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday strongly condemned the blast near vehicle of security forces in Razmak area of North Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of captain and five security officials.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members of the martyrs and paid tributes to the sacrifice of Capt. Umer Farooq Shaheed, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed Shaheed, Shakeel Azad Shaheed, Hawaldar Younis Khan Shaheed, Naik Muhammad Nadeem Shaheed and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah Shaheed.

He said that brave sons of the soul sacrificed their lives for the peace of the country. He said, "Those who embraced Shahadat are heroes of the nation." Pakistani nation was united against terrorists and for elimination of terrorism from the country, added the CM.

More Stories From Pakistan

