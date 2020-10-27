UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condemns Blast In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:12 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in a seminary in Deer Colony area of Peshawar and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in a seminary in Deer Colony area of Peshawar and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of lives.

He extended sympathies to heirs and prayed for early recovery of the injured, said a handout issued here.

The Punjab government fully shared the grief of the bereaved families, he said and added that this act of terrorism was highly condemnable.

He said that terrorists had exhibited the worst barbarity and attacking children's seminary was the most coward act. Those attacking the children deserved exemplary punishment, he added.

He said that the wicked enemy was engaged in a nefarious conspiracy to destabilise Pakistan but the nation was united to overcome the menace of terrorism and enemies' designs would be foiled.

