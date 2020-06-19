UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condemns Blast Near Ghotki Railway Station

Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) -:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the blast near Ghotki Railway Station.

He expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of livesand extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He alsoprayed for early recovery of the injured.

