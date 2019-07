Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the blast near LOC in Azad Kashmir and extended sympathies to the heirs of martyred army jawans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the blast near LOC in Azad Kashmir and extended sympathies to the heirs of martyred army jawans.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured and said:" The nation salutes the brave Army men who sacrificed their lives for the motherland."