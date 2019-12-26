UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Condemns Ceasefire Violations By India At LoC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:21 PM

Chief Minister condemns ceasefire violations by India at LoC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC).

He paid tribute to the Pak Army for giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

In a statement, the chief minister also paid tribute to the martyred Army jawans and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

The nation was proud of its martyrs, he said, adding that the Armed Forces of Pakistan were ever ready for the defense of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PHC moved over contemptuous language against CJ Se ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister lauds cabinet committee, pol ..

1 minute ago

Bike-rider dies in road accident in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt approves 2018 development schemes ..

1 minute ago

Construction sector leads business activities acqu ..

37 minutes ago

Punjab Revenue Authority exemption on temporary im ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.