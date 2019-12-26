Chief Minister condemns ceasefire violations by India at LoC

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC).

He paid tribute to the Pak Army for giving a befitting reply to the enemy.

In a statement, the chief minister also paid tribute to the martyred Army jawans and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

The nation was proud of its martyrs, he said, adding that the Armed Forces of Pakistan were ever ready for the defense of the country.