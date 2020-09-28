Chief Minister condemns firing at security forces in South Waziristan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned firing at security forces in South Waziristan and paid tributes to the valour of martyred Capt. Abdullah Zafar

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The CM said that Capt. Abdullah Zafar bravely fought with terrorists and sacrificed his life for the country, adding that the nation was proud of the immortal sacrifice of Capt. Abdullah Zafar.