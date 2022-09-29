UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condemns Firing On Police Mobile

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 07:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has condemned firing incident on a police mobile in the limits of PS Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from IG police.

The chief minister paid tributes to martyred police constable Muhammad Akbar.

The CM directed to early arrest the accused and the injured policemen be provided with the best treatment facilities. The martyred constable Muhammad Akbar sacrificed his life in the line of duty, he said.

The Punjab government stands with the bereaved family and will take full care of them, he concluded.

