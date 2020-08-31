UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Condemns Firing On Security Forces In Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:09 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned firing on security forces in South Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of three jawans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned firing on security forces in South Waziristan and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of three jawans.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he extended sympathies to heirs of martyred Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The jawans, foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists, were the heroes of the nation and theysacrificed their lives for the beloved motherland. "We are proud of our brave sons and the nationwill never forget their sacrifices", the CM said.

