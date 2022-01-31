Chief Minister condemns Hangu firing incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday condemned the firing of unknown persons over traffic police personnel in Hangu Bazaar and expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two traffic police personnel in the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday condemned the firing of unknown persons over traffic police personnel in Hangu Bazaar and expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two traffic police personnel in the incident.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister expressed his heartiest sympathies with the families of martyred police personnel and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and fortitude for the bereaved family.

The chief minister said the provincial government fully shares the grief of the bereaved families and they would not be left alone and extended all possible assistance to them.