UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Condemns Hangu Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Chief Minister condemns Hangu firing incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday condemned the firing of unknown persons over traffic police personnel in Hangu Bazaar and expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two traffic police personnel in the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday condemned the firing of unknown persons over traffic police personnel in Hangu Bazaar and expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two traffic police personnel in the incident.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister expressed his heartiest sympathies with the families of martyred police personnel and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and fortitude for the bereaved family.

The chief minister said the provincial government fully shares the grief of the bereaved families and they would not be left alone and extended all possible assistance to them.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Traffic Hangu Family All Government

Recent Stories

Ashrafi condemns killing of priest

Ashrafi condemns killing of priest

8 seconds ago
 Wife dies, husband injures in accident

Wife dies, husband injures in accident

59 seconds ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's Fashion Industry is vibrant: Mian Nauma ..

Pakistan's Fashion Industry is vibrant: Mian Nauman

1 minute ago
 Missionary schools remain closed in protest agains ..

Missionary schools remain closed in protest against Priest's killing

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues ToRs for LG ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues ToRs for LG elections in 18 KP districts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>