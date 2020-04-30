Chief Minister condemns Indian aggression along LoC

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on civilian population along LoC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on civilian population along LoC.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM paid rich tributes to the bravery of Pakistan Army and extended sympathies to the heirs of martyrs of Pak Army.

Targeting the civilian population was the condemnable action and Modi regime was blatantly violating all international laws while the world was facing coronavirus pandemic, he lamented.

He regretted that India was promoting tension and was bent upon disturbing the regional peace through its cowardice acts. The CM reiterated that armed forces of Pakistan were ever-ready and people of the country were standing with their armed forces.